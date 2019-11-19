A 25-year-old Curtis man was sentenced to 1½ to 3 years in prison in Lincoln County District Court on Monday for his involvement in the theft of four guns and a Ford F-250 pickup from a North Platte residence in April.
Logan D. Brown had pleaded no contest in September to charges of theft and burglary in the amount of $5,000. Under the plea agreement, a count of possession of a controlled substance on April 24 and theft charges from an incident on Nov. 26, 2018, were both dismissed.
Judge Michael Piccolo handed Brown a sentence of between 1½ and 3 years on both counts and the terms will run at the same time.
Brown’s attorney, Margaret Jackson, had hoped for probation in the case. She said her client had battled substance abuse issues and believed prison would not be the best place for him to address that concern. Jackson added that Brown had been accepted into the Salvation Army drug treatment program in Omaha.
Piccolo took the opinion from the County Attorney’s Office that probation was not a viable option given the seriousness of the charges and Brown’s past record.
Also in district court, Chase Q. Lenz-Schurr, 20, received jail for two separate cases.
Lenz-Schurr pleaded no contest to an amended count of causing bodily harm for his part in an assault Feb. 22 at Tail Race. Jackson L. Seitz was sentenced to 280 days in jail earlier this month for his involvement in the assault.
Lenz-Schurr also received a sentence of 280 days in the case and was credited with 148 days served.
He also received 180 days in jail for his role in an assault in the Lincoln County Detention Center July 30. Lenz-Schurr was credited for 70 days served, and that sentence will run after his jail term for the Tail Race assault.
In other court proceedings Monday (parties are all from North Platte unless noted):
» Kenneth R. Taylor, 52, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge related to a domestic assault Oct. 6. Taylor was sentenced to 180 days in jail on the amended charge and credited for 43 days served.
» William D. Butrick II, 28, pleaded no contest to a charge of escape after conviction. Butrick failed to show at Heartland Counseling after he was released from the Lincoln County Detention Center on July 24 for a counseling session. Butrick was sentenced to 180 days in jail, which will be served after his current term for driving under suspension.
» Anwon A. McDonald, 20, of Markham, Illinois, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, and a distribution charge was dismissed. McDonald was fined $5,000 in the plea agreement in the case, which stemmed from a traffic stop on May 27 during which three pounds of marijuana was found in his vehicle. McDonald was credited for $2,700 toward the fine, from the 18 days he served in the Lincoln County Detention Center.
» Destenye L. Hewitt, 44, pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of methamphetamine, while a second case with the same charge was dismissed. Hewitt, who has been part of the Sisters in Sobriety recovery program for the past half-year, was sentenced to 12 months of substance abuse supervision probation in a plea agreement.
» Wesley J. Stickelman, 48, pleaded not guilty to four charges in two cases. Stickelman is charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person in one case. He has charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, criminal mischief and stalking in the other case. A status hearing was set for Dec. 2.
» James A. Harper, 32, of Sutherland, pleaded not guilty to third-degree domestic assault, second offense. A status hearing was set for Jan. 27.
» Gale R. Kohl, 44, pleaded no contest to third-degree domestic assault, second offense. A count of negligent child abuse with no injury was dismissed. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 6.
» Sentencing for James L. Henley Jr., 37, was continued to Dec. 16 so he can complete a psychological evaluation as part of his pre-sentence investigation. He pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to third-degree domestic assault.
» Kelly M. Wendorff, 38, of Hershey, admitted violating post-release supervision conditions and was sentenced to 180 days in jail. Wendorff, who was credited with 12 days served, violated probation conditions on initial charges are driving under license revocation for DUI.
» William C. Grandel, 51, pleaded not guilty to third-degree domestic assault and strangulation/suffocation from a Sept. 3 incident. A status hearing was set for Dec. 16.
» Brian J. Miller, 27, of Maxwell, pleaded not guilty of theft by deception, $500 or less, and possession of methamphetamine. A status hearing was set for Dec. 16.
» Ashly A. Hensley, 30, denied allegations of violation of her post-release supervision. A status hearing was set for Dec. 16.
» Maria A. Perez, 19, pleaded not guilty of second-degree assault. She was released on her own recognizance with the condition of no contact with the alleged victim. A status hearing was set for Dec. 16.
