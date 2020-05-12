Custer County
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump (R) — 2424
Bill Weld (R) — 110
Write-in (R) — 15
Joe Biden (D) — 327
Tulsi Gabbard (D) — 27
Bernie Sanders (D) — 28
Elizabeth Warren (D) — 22
Write-in (D) — 23
Max Abramson (L) — 3
Dan Behrman (L) — 2
Lincoln Chafee (L) — 1
Jacob Hornberger (L) — 0
Jo Jorgensen (L) — 1
Adam Kokesh (L) — 1
Write-in (L) — 3
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) — 1700
Matt Innis (R) — 907
Write-in (R) — 5
Dennis Frank Macek (D) — 17
Chris Janicek (D) — 133
Larry Marvin (D) — 41
Angie Philips (D) — 80
Alisha Shelton (D) — 48
Daniel M. Wik (D) — 14
Andy Stock (D) — 52
Write-in (D) — 6
Gene Sladek (L) — 9
Write-in (L) — 1
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative in Congress—District 3
Larry Lee Scott Bolinger (R) — 40
Adrian Smith (R) — 2147
William Elfgren (R) — 101
Justin Moran (R) — 105
Arron Kowalski (R) — 141
Write-in (R) — 9
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) — 364
Write-in (D) — 8
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) — 9
Write-in (L) — 1
COUNTY TICKET
County Supervisor
District 4
Blaine Gibbons (R) — 108
Dwain K. Bryner (R) — 189
Jeff Wardyn (R) — 158
Write-in (R) — 0
District 6
Matthew W. Eggleston (R) — 106
Donnis J. Hueftle-Bullock (R) — 48
Lynn Longmore (R) — 232
Write-in (R) — 0
NONPARTISAN TICKET
HOSPITAL TICKET
Arnold Hospital District Board
Heather Furne — 249
John R. Phillips — 254
Write-in
Callaway Hospital District Board
Greg Johnson — 405
Jim Jenkins — 324
Zach Meyer — 390
Write-in — 9
Gothenburg Hospital District Board
Monty L. Bowman — 26
Mike Bacon — 21
Helen Cool — 33
Write-in — 4
SCHOOL TICKET
Anselmo-Merna District 15
Sandy Priest — 174
Michelle Miller — 256
Jeff Baker — 36
Ben Cooksley — 141
Brandon Miller — 109
Tom Griffith — 131
Courtney Marsh — 113
Write-in — 2
S-E-M District 101
Kirby D. Burden — 8
Timothy Schroeder — 1
Brock Elsen — 8
Jana Hoos — 6
Jennifer L. Anderson — 10
Rachel Hrasky — 3
Rachel Schroeder — 3
Todd Ibach — 1
Write-in — 0
VILLAGE TICKET
Village of Callaway Lottery
For 138
Against 44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.