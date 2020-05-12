Custer County

UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Donald J. Trump (R) — 2424

Bill Weld (R) — 110

Write-in (R) — 15

Joe Biden (D) — 327

Tulsi Gabbard (D) — 27

Bernie Sanders (D) — 28

Elizabeth Warren (D) — 22

Write-in (D) — 23

Max Abramson (L) — 3

Dan Behrman (L) — 2

Lincoln Chafee (L) — 1

Jacob Hornberger (L) — 0

Jo Jorgensen (L) — 1

Adam Kokesh (L) — 1

Write-in (L) — 3

SENATORIAL TICKET

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R) — 1700

Matt Innis (R) — 907

Write-in (R) — 5

Dennis Frank Macek (D) — 17

Chris Janicek (D) — 133

Larry Marvin (D) — 41

Angie Philips (D) — 80

Alisha Shelton (D) — 48

Daniel M. Wik (D) — 14

Andy Stock (D) — 52

Write-in (D) — 6

Gene Sladek (L) — 9

Write-in (L) — 1

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

Representative in Congress—District 3

Larry Lee Scott Bolinger (R) — 40

Adrian Smith (R) — 2147

William Elfgren (R) — 101

Justin Moran (R) — 105

Arron Kowalski (R) — 141

Write-in (R) — 9

Mark Elworth Jr. (D) — 364

Write-in (D) — 8

Dustin C. Hobbs (L) — 9

Write-in (L) — 1

COUNTY TICKET

County Supervisor

District 4

Blaine Gibbons (R) — 108

Dwain K. Bryner (R) — 189

Jeff Wardyn (R) — 158

Write-in (R) — 0

District 6

Matthew W. Eggleston (R) — 106

Donnis J. Hueftle-Bullock (R) — 48

Lynn Longmore (R) — 232

Write-in (R) — 0

NONPARTISAN TICKET

HOSPITAL TICKET

Arnold Hospital District Board

Heather Furne — 249

John R. Phillips — 254

Write-in

Callaway Hospital District Board

Greg Johnson — 405

Jim Jenkins — 324

Zach Meyer — 390

Write-in — 9

Gothenburg Hospital District Board

Monty L. Bowman — 26

Mike Bacon — 21

Helen Cool — 33

Write-in — 4

SCHOOL TICKET

Anselmo-Merna District 15

Sandy Priest — 174

Michelle Miller — 256

Jeff Baker — 36

Ben Cooksley — 141

Brandon Miller — 109

Tom Griffith — 131

Courtney Marsh — 113

Write-in — 2

S-E-M District 101

Kirby D. Burden — 8

Timothy Schroeder — 1

Brock Elsen — 8

Jana Hoos — 6

Jennifer L. Anderson — 10

Rachel Hrasky — 3

Rachel Schroeder — 3

Todd Ibach — 1

Write-in — 0

VILLAGE TICKET

Village of Callaway Lottery

For 138

Against 44

