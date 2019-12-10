A representative of DA Davidson Companies, the financial firm the county has hired to procure bonds for the detention center expansion, told Lincoln County commissioners Monday the company would be issuing the bonds this week to lock in interest rates.
Andy Forney, vice president at DA Davidson, told commissioners that markets were strong for the $4.7 million worth of Limited Tax County Building Bonds the board approved Oct. 14.
There was some confusion as to whether the board needed to take any action on Davidson going ahead with issuing the bonds. It was decided the commissioners had already approved the bonds with the prior resolution and if any signature or further action is needed, that could be placed on next Monday’s agenda.
He said the information he shared was only a preliminary pricing. but the “true interest cost” was 1.79% on the bonds.
“Interest rates are good,” Forney said. “You’re essentially poised right now to be able to lock in rates this week. What we’re showing here is the potential to be able to lock in rates and close as soon as Jan. 9, 2020.”
Discussion on issuing $4.7 million rather than a lower amount and the timing of the sales was clarified by Forney.
“The time frame for repaying the bonds is the same 7-year period,” Forney said. “It’s going to be the same whether we start the clock now or later.”
He said payments and interest on the bonds would not be affected even if the project was not started for a few months.
Commissioner Joe Hewgley asked if the county could retire the bond early.
“The proceeds can only be used for project funds or bond payments,” Forney said, answering Hewgley’s question in the affirmative.
The board approved an application submitted by Jeffrey Canyon Ranch LLC for a tract of land to be used as a “burn pit.” The current pit is located near lake homes and they want to move it to another location.
The pit is used only for burning wood of a limited size. No trash or other items would be allowed in the pit area.
During a public hearing, no one spoke for or against amending a 2005 Amendment to the Lincoln County General Assistance and Medical Assistance Program Regulations/Standards was held. No action was taken by the commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.