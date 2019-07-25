LEXINGTON — A trial date has been set for a Lexington day care provider who is accused of intentional and negligent child abuse.
Elizabeth Mins, 41, appeared before Judge James Doyle in Dawson County District Court on Monday for arraignment.
Mins is charged with intentional child abuse, a Class 3A felony, and negligent child abuse, a Class 1 misdemeanor. The charges were sent to district court after County Judge Anne Paine determined there was probable cause Mins committed the crime.
Mins pleaded not guilty during arraignment and a trial date was set for Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. A pre-trial conference will be held Friday, Oct. 18 at 8:30 a.m.
Brian Davis, Mins’ attorney, asked for a later trial date to review the witnesses the State of Nebraska has listed in the case. According to court documents there are 102 witnesses.
Witnesses from multiple local and state agencies include the Lexington Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, Omaha Children’s Hospital, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Good Samaritan Hospital, Lexington Regional Health Center and employees of the former Tri-County Area Hospital.
There are several additional lay witnesses listed, according to court documents.
The felony charge stems from a time period from April 1, 2017, to Nov. 15, 2017, when the court documents say Mins placed minors in a situation that could have resulted in serious bodily harm.
On Nov. 15, 2017, a child was found unresponsive at Mins’ day care. The child was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center and later to Children’s Hospital in Omaha, according to court documents submitted by the State Patrol.
The misdemeanor charge is related to a Nov. 1, 2006, incident in which the Nebraska attorney general alleges Mins negligently caused a child to be placed in a situation that endangered their physical or mental health, according to the complaint filed by the Nebraska special prosecutor, William Tangeman of Lincoln.