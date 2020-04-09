Dave Vigil, one of six candidates for North Platte mayor, has announced he’s withdrawing from the May 12 primary election due to family health issues.
Vigil announced his decision in a Wednesday post on his personal Facebook page.
“I’d like to thank all my supporters for their support in this endeavor,” he said. “May the best man win!”
Vigil’s withdrawal leaves five active candidates in the mayor’s race: Lonnie Parsons, City Councilman Andrew Lee, Brandon Kelliher, John Hales and Larry Lee Britton.
The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 3 general election. Mayor Dwight Livingston will retire in December after two four-year terms.
