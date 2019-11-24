The Custer County 4-H Recognition Night was Nov. 15 at the Broken Bow City Auditorium. The event is sponsored annually by the Nebraska State Bank and Trust Co. and Arrow Seed Co., Inc., in conjunction with the Nebraska Extension in Custer County.
The 2019 Outstanding 4-H Leader Award was presented to Lisa McMillan and Megan Bachman. They are currently serving as the organizational leaders of the Four Corners 4-H Club. This award is sponsored by the Custer County 4-H Council and the Nebraska 4-H Foundation.
The Custer County 4-H Council selected Evans Feed-Mike Evans as the 2019 “Friend of 4-H,” for their contributions and support of the Custer County 4-H program.
The Leo C. Cooksley Memorial Award was presented to Colleen Peterson, 4-H Aide. The Cooksley family presented the award based on Peterson’s leadership, citizenship, and courage shown at the county fair and in the 4-H youth programming.
The Joyce Clarke Memorial Community Service Award was presented to the Four Corners 4-H Club for their excellence in 4-H community service projects during the past year. Two and five year members received membership pins. 4-H leaders received recognition for their 2, 5, 10, 15 and 20 years of service.
The following 4-H’ers received awards:
» Outstanding 4-H Girl: Sadye Glendy.
» Champion All-Around Exhibitor: Darla Nichols.
» Champion 4-H Clothing Exhibitor: Joslyn Reiff.
» Champion 4-H Home Environment Exhibitor: Mia Rikli.
» Champion 4-H Foods Exhibitors: Grace Cantrell.
» Best All-Around 4-H Home Economics Exhibitor: Aubrie Birkel.
» Most Improved 4-H Shooter: Bereket Glendy.
» Top 4-H Shooter: Dylan Glendy.
» Top 4-H .22 Shooter: Dylan Glendy.
» Citizenship Medal: Darla Nichols.
» Clothing & Textiles Medal: Katie Olson.
» Goat Medals: Karla Nichols and Maysa Jones.
» Leadership Medals: Jaden Baker-Welch and Darla Nichols.
» Communications Medal: Mahaya Jones.
» Bill Pedersen 4-H Horse Award: Tiana Hurlburt.
» Home Environment Medal: Mahaya Jones.
» Human Development/Child Care Medal: Maysa Jones.
» Visual Arts Medal: Maysa Jones.
» Dog Medal: Mahaya Jones.
» 4-H Beef Hardluck Award: Karsyn Shaw.
» Angus Breed Money: Kali Nelson, Breken Rynearson, Braxon Rynearson, Raylee Bachman, Mahaya Jones, Maysa Jones, Emmett Palmer, Ava Bottorf and Emersyn Palmer.
» Hereford Breed Money: Owen Stallbaumer, Hannah Pearson, Abby Stallbaumer, Kaygan Witthuhn, Atlynn Witthuhn and Emma Stallbaumer.
» Charolais Breed Money: Halie Racicky, Brant Schmidt, Rylee Schmidt, Brice Chaplin, Bryce Schmidt and Regan Babcock.
» Simmental Breed Money: Tyce Porter, Charli Pandorf, Wyatt Porter, Chase Racicky, McKenna Palmer, Brennan Beran and Rileigh Beran.
» Shorthorn Breed Money: Regan Babcock, Lainey Palmer, Andrew Hardy and Lauryn Hardy.
» Club with the largest percentage of members in the 4-H Public Speaking Contest: Sandhill Critters 4-H Club.
» Nebraska 4-H Club of Excellence Awards: Four Valleys 4-H Club and Great Connections 4-H Club.
» Diamond Clover Awards: Abigail Wiiest, Maysa Jones and Mahaya Jones.
