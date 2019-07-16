Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska is gathering resources and partnerships in Dawson and Gosper counties to provide relief for victims of recent flooding in south central Nebraska.
Flood relief one-stop assistance will be available in Dawson County from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Dawson County Annex Building, 200 W. Seventh St., Lexington.
Trained caseworkers will be available at the multi-agency resource center to help people create personal recovery plans, navigate paperwork and locate assistance for specific disaster-caused needs such as housing information, groceries, clothing, medicine, household items, cleanup support, and financial assistance. Representatives from government, nonprofit and religiously affiliated disaster relief organizations will be present as well.
In addition, agencies will be available that may be able to help with long-term recovery assistance such as rebuilding and repairing homes. Individuals and families can meet with agencies for referrals or other long-term recovery services, especially if a family is not eligible for government assistance or if that assistance is inadequate to meet long-term needs. Individuals and families applying for assistance are required to bring identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from agencies.
For further information, contact community service director Tammy Jeffs at 308-865-5675 or by email at tjeff@mnca.net.