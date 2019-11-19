Five of 17 businesses in Dawson County that were part of a Nebraska State Patrol investigation last Friday sold alcohol to a minor.
A State Patrol media release stated that two of the businesses failed to check the minor’s identification.
The businesses that failed the inspections were the Fill N’ Chill in Lexington (checked ID, sold to minor), Nebraskaland Truck Center in Lexington (did not check ID, sold to a minor), The 242 House in Cozad (did not check ID, sold to a minor), Big E’s Lounge in Cozad (checked ID, sold to minor) and the Pump & Pantry No. 32 in Cozad (checked ID, sold to a minor).
The release stated that businesses that failed the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for an underaged individual.
The State Patrol project was support by a grant from the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.
