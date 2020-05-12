Dawson County

UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Donald J. Trump (R) 3000

Bill Weld (R) 189

Write-in (R) 31

Joe Biden (D) 562

Tulsi Gabbard (D) 26

Bernie Sanders (D) 98

Elizabeth Warren (D) 39

Write-in (D) 36

Max Abramson (L) 1

Dan Behrman (L) 3

Lincoln Chafee (L) 3

Jacob Hornberger (L) 4

Jo Jorgensen (L) 4

Adam Kokesh (L) 1

Write-in (L) 5

SENATORIAL TICKET

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R) 2425

Matt Innis (R) 936

Write-in (R) 6

Dennis Frank Macek (D) 19

Chris Janicek (D) 191

Larry Marvin (D) 46

Angie Philips (D) 166

Alisha Shelton (D) 145

Daniel M. Wik (D) 36

Andy Stock (D) 56

Write-in (D) 11

Gene Sladek (L) 6

Write-in (L)

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

Representative in CongressDistrict 3

Larry Lee Scott Bolinger (R) 49

Adrian Smith (R) 2823

William Elfgren (R) 201

Justin Moran (R)  101

Arron Kowalski (R) 124

Write-in (R) 14

Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 633

Write-in (D) 18

Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 17

Write-in (L)

COUNTY TICKET

County Commissioner—District 5

Butch Hagan (R) 161

Rod Bates Reynolds (R) 184

SCHOOL TICKET

S-E-M District 101

Kirby D. Burden 89

Timothy Schroeder 38

Brock Elsen 70

Jana Hoos 128

Jennifer L. Anderson 69

Rachel Hrasky 118

Rachel Schroeder 53

Todd Ibach 50

Write-in

HOSPITAL TICKET

Lexington Regional Hospital Board —  District 1

Pamela J. Trampe 1310

Rob Anderson 1355

Tucker Case 1218

Write-in 24

Cozad Community Hospital Board — District 2

Matt Burkholder 831

Linda Benjamin 718

Write-in

Gothenburg Hospital Board — District 3

Monty L. Bowman 741

Mike Bacon 715

Helen Cool 812

Write-in 13

