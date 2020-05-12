Dawson County
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump (R) 3000
Bill Weld (R) 189
Write-in (R) 31
Joe Biden (D) 562
Tulsi Gabbard (D) 26
Bernie Sanders (D) 98
Elizabeth Warren (D) 39
Write-in (D) 36
Max Abramson (L) 1
Dan Behrman (L) 3
Lincoln Chafee (L) 3
Jacob Hornberger (L) 4
Jo Jorgensen (L) 4
Adam Kokesh (L) 1
Write-in (L) 5
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 2425
Matt Innis (R) 936
Write-in (R) 6
Dennis Frank Macek (D) 19
Chris Janicek (D) 191
Larry Marvin (D) 46
Angie Philips (D) 166
Alisha Shelton (D) 145
Daniel M. Wik (D) 36
Andy Stock (D) 56
Write-in (D) 11
Gene Sladek (L) 6
Write-in (L)
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative in CongressDistrict 3
Larry Lee Scott Bolinger (R) 49
Adrian Smith (R) 2823
William Elfgren (R) 201
Justin Moran (R) 101
Arron Kowalski (R) 124
Write-in (R) 14
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 633
Write-in (D) 18
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 17
Write-in (L)
COUNTY TICKET
County Commissioner—District 5
Butch Hagan (R) 161
Rod Bates Reynolds (R) 184
SCHOOL TICKET
S-E-M District 101
Kirby D. Burden 89
Timothy Schroeder 38
Brock Elsen 70
Jana Hoos 128
Jennifer L. Anderson 69
Rachel Hrasky 118
Rachel Schroeder 53
Todd Ibach 50
Write-in
HOSPITAL TICKET
Lexington Regional Hospital Board — District 1
Pamela J. Trampe 1310
Rob Anderson 1355
Tucker Case 1218
Write-in 24
Cozad Community Hospital Board — District 2
Matt Burkholder 831
Linda Benjamin 718
Write-in
Gothenburg Hospital Board — District 3
Monty L. Bowman 741
Mike Bacon 715
Helen Cool 812
Write-in 13
