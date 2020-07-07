A 29-year-old man who ran away after law enforcement officers investigated a suspicious vehicle stopped along Interstate 80 Sunday was arrested Monday morning.
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person near County Roads 755 and 427.
According to a Sheriff’s Office release, Shawn Erpelding was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to Lexington Regional Hospital for symptoms of dehydration and eventually to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney with non-life-threatening injuries.
The arrest stems from an incident about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle stopped on the shoulder of I-80 near mile marker 231.
According to the release, when deputies arrived, two subjects were standing alongside the vehicle and a third was seen walking along the shoulder of the interstate. Three more people, including a toddler, were inside the vehicle.
One person at the scene was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Colorado on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Erpelding ran away and headed south toward the Platte River. The deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers Sunday were unable to locate the man, who was believed to be armed. A State Patrol aircraft was used in the search as well.
The other individuals were taken to Lexington to find a ride home.
