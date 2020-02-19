LEXINGTON — Dawson Public Power District will have an average 2% rate increase across all rate classes effective April 1. The increase was approved at the Dawson PPD board meeting Feb. 12.
The district has invested more than $135 million into its distribution system over the past 10 years, according to a press release. As a result, system reliability increased from a good to an excellent rating, according to a 2019 customer satisfaction survey. Additionally, Dawson PPD employee overtime labor hours resulting from power outages were reduced from 2,416 in 2009 to 1,343 in 2019.
“Our customers have indicated that reliable power is a top priority,” Dawson PPD General Manager Gwen Kautz said in the release. “As a publicly owned utility, our focus is on our customers. We made these investments at a rapid pace, and now that Dawson PPD’s system is more reliable than ever, it’s time to slow down.”
Construction and line upgrade projects have been reduced. Dawson PPD’s overall 2020 budget is about $2.5 million less than the previous year.
Residential customers on the general service rate could expect their monthly electric statement to increase an average of $2.45. Residential customers on the general service-electric heat rate could see their monthly electric statement increase by $2.83 on average.
Customers can review Dawson PPD’s rates at dawsonpower.com or by calling 308-324-2386.
Dawson Public Power District’s territory includes all of the rural areas in Dawson and Buffalo counties, approximately two-thirds of Gosper County, a third of Lincoln County and parts of Custer, Sherman and Frontier counties. Dawson PPD also serves several villages including Hershey, Maxwell, Brady, Farnam, Eustis, Elwood, Eddyville, Smithfield, Overton, Sumner, Miller, Riverdale, Amherst, Odessa and Pleasanton.
