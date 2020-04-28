With two weeks to go before the primary election, Lincoln County Clerk/Election Commissioner Becky Rossell’s office has received 4,985 ballots from voters.
Rossell updated the County Board Monday morning.
The deadline for early voting applications is Friday. Voters who do not request a ballot by then will need to vote at the polling places May 12.
There will be two North Platte locations for in-person voting — the D&N Event Center at 501 E. Walker Road for precincts 1 through 12 and the Berean Church, 202 W. Eighth St., for precincts 13-15 and Hall.
“May 12 at 8 p.m. is the deadline to have your ballots returned to the County Clerk’s Office to be counted,” Rossell said.
Monday was the last day to register to vote online or by an agent.
“The state has given guidance that we can accept a voter registration form that is placed in the drop box and count it as in-person for the election,” Rossell said. “May 1 at 6 p.m. still applies as the deadline.”
The drop box is located at the north end of the Lincoln County Detention Center parking lot at 302 N. Jeffers St.
“I have received permission to use all our normal polling sites in the rural precincts outside the city of North Platte,” Rossell said. “I would still like to have local poll workers from the Brady Precinct, Medicine (Wellfleet) Precinct and Wallace Precinct to work the polls on election day.”
She said she has volunteers who would travel to those locations if necessary. Rossell said “greeters” at the two locations in North Platte will direct voters to the proper precinct, “since there will be multiple election boards at each location.”
In other businesss Monday, the board approved the application of Old Depot Vineyard and Winery LLC in Brady for a Class Y farm winery liquor license. During a public hearing before the vote, no one spoke either for or against the proposed business.
Jason and Sharon Axthelm and Jeff and Necole Miller are the owners of the business south of Brady at 33651 E. Banner Road. They spoke to the commissioners about their plans.
“We’ve been friends and business partners in other interests for quite a few years,” Jason Axthelm said. “Also we’ve been hobby wine makers, and really over the course of the years, the hobby has turned into something we thought maybe we’d like to take a professional shot at it.”
The partners purchased the 1909 original Gothenburg Union Pacific train depot and have moved it to their property. A Class Y license restricts the business to selling only wine it produces from its vineyard.
The board voted to accept bids at 10 a.m. May 26 for granite or limestone for the Cattle Growers Road project.
Commissioner Kent Weems reiterated his recommendation to find the best value for the county as far as materials.
“(Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell) and I discussed the process of getting the material stockpiled,” Weems said. “The more time we allow, the better opportunity we might have to get a better value.”
Weems said he had brought up the idea to get a price not only for granite, but also for limestone.
“We know they both have the same challenge in distance to us,” Weems said. “I just thought it would be a great plan to get quotes from both, not abandon our project, whatsoever.”
O’Dell said it made sense to reach out according to Weems’ suggestion.
“I think we need to look at what we’re doing here and making sure this is the route we want to go,” O’Dell said.
Cattle Growers Road has been finished in terms of mixing the millings into the base, and O’Dell said what they are looking for now is what direction to go with capping the road.
O’Dell said she asked engineer Brent Burklund for advice, and it was her feeling that he thought the granite would be the best product for the work.
