The Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster assistance application deadline is Sept. 13 for residents affected by severe weather this spring and summer.
FEMA opened a Disaster Recovery Center this week at the Sargent Community Center in Custer County.
Individuals can apply for assistance in person at the Disaster Recovery Center, by calling 1-800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. or online at disasterassistance.gov,
FEMA disaster assistance is only for damage sustained between March 9 and July 14.
Nebraska homeowners, renters and business owners in Antelope, Boone, Boyd, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dodge, Douglas, Hall, Howard, Knox, Madison, Nance, Nemaha, Pierce, Platte, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Stanton, Thurston and Washington counties and the Santee Sioux Nation may apply for assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from severe winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding.
FEMA officials stated that as of September more than 6,800 applicants have sought disaster assistance in the state, totaling $26 million through the FEMA Individual and Households Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.