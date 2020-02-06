Deadlines are fast approaching for candidates to file for the 2020 primary election.
Incumbents must file by close of business Feb. 18, and non-incumbents have until March, according to a press release from Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office.
Incumbents are current office holders, regardless of whether their current office is the office that they are seeking. Non-incumbents are those who currently do not hold any elective office.
An updated list of statewide candidates is posted weekly on the Secretary of State website. Other information for the May 12 primary and Nov. 3 general election can be found on the Secretary of State website, sos.nebraska.gov.
For additional assistance, call the Elections Division at 402-471-2555.
