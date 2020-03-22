With Americans facing uncertain times, dealing with anxiety comes to the forefront of life. Locally, there is help for those who need it.
Dr. Narayana Koduri, chief medical officer and director of psychiatric services at Great Plains Health, said fear has increased in coping with the current pandemic.
“There is definitely an increase in anxiety in both the general population and also people with a history of mental health problems,” Koduri said. “These are times of great uncertainty and fear, and we don’t know much about this COVID-19 virus.”
Koduri said the National Psychiatric Association is recommending several steps to help deal with the anxiety.
“We are still learning about it and still in the process of understanding the scale of it,” Koduri said. “But there are four or five things we can all practice that would ease our anxiety.”
The first one, Koduri said is staying informed through reputable agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control.
“Everything is changing on a daily basis, and staying up to date would definitely help,” Koduri said.
Second, “if there is any confusion about what the guidelines are saying ... pick up the phone and call your health care provider.”
The third recommendation, Koduri said, is to limit media exposure to help stem the tide of panic; and fourth, to eat healthy, exercise regularly and keep a routine in daily life.
“Usually the symptoms of anxiety are fear manifested in insomnia, concentration problems, irritability — snapping at people,” Koduri said. “If this is happening and it is affecting your life, do not hesitate to pick up the phone and call your health care provider.”
Koduri said great care should be taken not to stigmatize those who have tested positive for the virus.
“It is not easy to go through quarantining themselves, and if we stigmatize them, when they are coming back into the society, that can affect their mental health in the longer term,” Koduri said.
The spiritual aspect of life, Koduri said, plays a large part in reducing anxiety.
“If you look at any longer-term psychiatric outcome studies, people with a spiritual aspect to their life always do better as compared to people without a spiritual aspect,” Koduri said. “And that is outside the realm of just the COVID-19 virus as well.”
John Stone, lead pastor at North Platte Berean Church, encourages people to seek help from Scripture in growing that spiritual aspect.
“The first thing that strikes me is just going back to Jesus’s words. ‘Which of you by worrying can add a single hour to your life,” Stone said. “Worrying doesn’t actually accomplish anything. We’ve been given good minds to take precautions and do things, but once we move into the worrying — a great quote (shared with me) is ‘when we worry, we worship the problem.’”
Stone said we shouldn’t give the problem that kind of credit.
“It’s not wrong to be aware of these things,” Stone said. “I want to tell people this is a legitimately serious situation, but not worrying isn’t the same as not engaging.”
Stone said it is important to understand from a health perspective that worry will raise blood pressure and have physical and psychological ramifications.
“I’m not worried about catching the virus,” Stone said. “I’m more concerned about passing it on to other people unknowingly.”
Following the guidance of the country’s authorities is important as well, Stone said.
“Romans 13 says that we should honor the authorities, and the authorities have asked us not to gather in groups of more than 10,” Stone said. “I’m 100% in line with that.”
On dealing with fear and anxiety from a biblical perspective, Stone cited 2 Timothy 1:7, which says, “God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, of love and of a sound mind.”
“Fear is grabbing control of a situation I wasn’t designed to control,” Stone said. “Whenever I start to sense that, then I know I’m probably moving in a direction I ought not go.”
Instead, Stone said, focus on the three things 2 Timothy 1:7 lists.
“Power is the first, which has the idea of I’m not going to be afraid of whatever the difficulty is,” Stone said. “I’m able to engage the difficulty, not shrink back from it.”
He said people can educate themselves about COVID-19 and its impact on the culture.
“I can do quality things,” Stone said. “I’ve been given a spirit of love, and love has on its mind what is best for other people.”
There is a balance between faith and what we can do for ourselves, Stone said.
“God has given us good minds to know what to do to stop this thing,” Stone said. “The big question is, do I trust God in the midst of this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.