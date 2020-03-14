CURTIS — Public seminars with two candidates for the dean position at the Nebraska College of Technical in Curtis will proceed as planned on Monday and Thursday, despite cancellation of classes.
Meanwhile, students are invited to attend the seminars on campus or engage in remote access students meetings with Dr. Clyde Cranwell of Kansas on Monday and Dr. Darrel Sandall of Florida on Thursday.
The two professors, both with agricultural backgrounds, are among three candidates being considered by the NCTA Dean Search Committee.
Each will present a public seminar at 3:45 p.m. at the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center, followed by a public reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Sandall currently is associate professor of management at the Florida Institute of Technology.
He is a Rock County native who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with degrees in agriculture education and agricultural honors.
He has been involved in production agriculture his entire life with beef, sheep and beekeeping operations, and has been involved in workforce development for the past 25 years.
Prior to his current position at Florida Tech, Sandall served as the chief operating officer of Xtreme Alternative Defense Systems and as the chief skills officer for SkillsNET Corp., one of the top 500 fastest growing companies in the United States in 2006 as recognized by Inc. Magazine.
In addition to his corporate executive leadership and management experience, Sandall has also been a tenure-track faculty member in the Department of Technology Leadership and Innovation at Purdue University.
In 1990, he was a recipient of the American FFA degree.
Cranwell will be at NCTA Monday. He is currently on the faculty at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, where he is the chair of the Animal Science Department.
From 1999 to 2006, he served as chair of the NCTA Agriculture Production Systems Division and coached the Aggie Livestock Judging Team.
Other details about the NCTA dean search are available at ncta.unl.edu/meet-dean-candidates.
NCTA is part of the University of Nebraska system. The college emphasizes workforce development in agriculture, agribusiness and veterinary technology. Students can earn associate degrees, certificates and other credentials.
