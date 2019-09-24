A Lincoln County district judge Monday took under advisement a defense lawyer’s motion to dismiss two felony charges against his client for lack of sufficient evidence.
Dana L. Foster, 37, of North Platte pleaded not guilty in two cases pending the outcome of the “plea in abatement” filed in one of them by his attorney, Russ Jones.
That case charges Foster with felony terroristic threats, using a firearm to commit a felony and misdemeanor third-degree domestic assault in connection with an April 29 disturbance at his home.
A “plea in abatement” usually contends that prosecutors didn’t present enough evidence at a preliminary hearing to justify sending one or more charges to district court.
Jones’ motion does not apply to Foster’s other case, in which he pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine, also on April 29.
In an arrest affidavit, North Platte Police Officer Matt Elder said he and three other officers were waiting for a search warrant to be executed at the home when they heard several gunshots nearby.
A woman who approached them was “crying and upset” and gestured back toward the location of the shots, Elder said. Foster, who followed her, told the officers he had shot at a vehicle to disable it.
Foster initially was charged in Lincoln County Court April 30 with discharging a firearm near a building, a felony, in addition to the current firearms and assault charges.
Prosecutors rewrote their complaint July 25, dropping the charge of discharging a firearm and adding the terroristic-threats charge. County Judge Joel Jay sent the case to district court after a July 26 preliminary hearing.
But Jones told District Judge Richard Birch that the available evidence doesn’t meet the necessary “probable cause” standard on the two felony charges in Foster’s main case.
“There has to be an intent to terrify,” he said.
Birch promised a ruling on Jones’ motion as soon as possible. He otherwise set further proceedings in both cases for Nov. 4.
In other district court action (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» District Judge Michael Piccolo took under advisement an appeal by Brianna Rivera, 31, of her Aug. 8 conviction in Lincoln County Court for misdemeanor theft by deception, $500 or less.
Rivera, whom County Judge Joel Jay fined $150 after a bench trial, disputed the judge’s finding that she had taken and concealed something while checking out a customer as a Menards cashier on Feb. 13.
Her attorney, Blaine Gillett, told Piccolo “it just isn’t clear beyond a reasonable doubt that she took anything.” Deputy County Attorney Kortnei Hoeft countered that a surveillance video shows Rivera “putting something up her sleeve.”
» Eric C. White, 35, pleaded not guilty to three counts arising from an Aug. 25 high-speed motorcycle chase after authorities tried to arrest him on a warrant for failure to appear in court in an earlier case.
Piccolo set further proceedings for Nov. 4 in both cases for White after he entered his initial pleas to felony possession of methamphetamine, 10-27 grams; felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless; and misdemeanor theft by receiving, $501-$1,499.
White had pleaded not guilty May 20 to felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of obstructing a police officer and second-offense leaving the scene of an accident, all on Feb. 20. He failed to appear in court in that case on Aug. 5.
» John W. Doerschlag, 70, was sentenced to two years in prison apiece for felony possession of OxyContin and Klonopin and one year in prison on a separate felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Birch ordered Doerschlag to serve the two-year prison terms at the same time, followed by the one-year term on the meth charge. All are related to incidents on Nov. 11, 2016.
» Cynthia M. Canann, 42, was sentenced to 360 days in jail after pleading no contest to felony tampering with physical evidence in a Dec. 9 incident.
Prosecutors dropped a related charge of being an accessory to a felony. Canann received credit for 161 days served.
» Cameron Wells, 21, of Kearney pleaded not guilty to felony possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and misdemeanor counts of exposing a child to methamphetamine and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. All are connected to an Aug. 10 incident.
» Calvin Theus, 35, pleaded not guilty to two separate counts of felony possession of methamphetamine in incidents on June 21 and 23.
» Justin Duca, 22, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of third-offense shoplifting, $500 or less, in a July 19 incident.
» Bradley W. Nohr, 47, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of distribution of methamphetamine and possessing money to facilitate a drug violation. Birch continued Nohr’s bail at $50,000 in the case, which is linked to a July 27 incident.
» Richard H. Adams, 27, of Corona, California, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation; possession of heroin with intent to deliver; possession of methamphetamine, 140 grams or more; and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. All arise from a July 23 incident.
» Martin P. Ramos, 36, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine in a July 4 incident.
» Natashia C. Egner, 21, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of intentional child abuse with severe bodily injury.
Birch reduced Egner’s bail from $250,000 to $50,000 after County Attorney Rebecca Harling said there were “no allegations of violence” in the May 8 incident that led to the charge.
» Michelle H. Carrizales, 36, of Hershey was admitted to Lincoln County’s drug court after pleading no contest to felony distribution of methamphetamine in October 2017 and intentional child abuse without injury in April 2018.
Carrizales’ sentencing will be deferred until after she completes the drug court program, Piccolo said.
» James Henley Jr., 36, pleaded guilty to felony third-degree domestic assault, second offense, in a July 10 incident. Prosecutors dismissed a related misdemeanor count of second-degree false imprisonment. Piccolo set sentencing for Nov. 18.
» Piccolo sentenced Tia J. Panek, 38, to 240 days in jail for felony possession of methamphetamine in an incident on Nov. 30, 2018. Panek, also known as Tia Eggers, received credit for time served.
» Austin J. Shelly, 22, was sentenced to 360 days in jail and one year’s post-release supervision after pleading no contest to one of three felony counts of assault by a confined person without a weapon.
Prosecutors dismissed the other two counts under a plea agreement in the case, which arose from a confrontation between Shelly and county jail officials on Jan. 6.
Piccolo accepted the plea deal after ruling that Shelly, whom he had been declared incompetent to stand trial on April 8, was now competent after treatment at the Lincoln Regional Center.
» Cody P. Richards, 26, of Palmer was placed on one year’s specialized substance abuse supervision probation after pleading guilty to felony counts of possession of Xanax and possession of Adderall. Both are connected to a May 23 incident.
» Richard L. Vieyra, 26, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of strangulation and one count of first-degree false imprisonment. All are felonies.
Piccolo set further proceedings for Nov. 4 in the case, which arises from an Aug. 3 incident. He denied a defense request to reduce Vieyra’s bail from $250,000.
» Piccolo set sentencing for Nov. 4 for Kelly D. Schollmeyer, 33, after he pleaded no contest in one case and admitted to violating his post-release supervision in two older cases.
Schollmeyer changed his April 8 not-guilty plea to felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, which arose from a July 7 incident.
The PRS violations are connected to separate felony methamphetamine possession charges in June 2018 incidents. Piccolo had given Schollmeyer concurrent 245-day jail terms in those cases on April 8, with credit for time served.
» Piccolo sentenced Payton Albrecht-Franke, 20, to 180 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to felony possession of Xanax with intent to distribute and first-offense driving under the influence of drugs.
Piccolo, who gave Albrecht-Franke 55 days’ credit for time served, ordered him to serve a concurrent seven-day jail term on the DUI charge. He also fined him $500 and suspended his driver’s license for six months.
