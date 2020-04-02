Local employers can learn about the Nebraska Department of Labor’s services related to the COVID-19 pandemic during a webinar at 10 a.m. Thursday.
To access the discussion, call 669-900-9128 or join the meeting online via Zoom at zoom.us/j/2580140213. The meeting ID number (not the phone number) is 258-014-0213.
State Labor Department Regional Manager Josh Hanson will cover the following topics:
» Information on the department’s NEworks website (neworks.nebraska.gov).
» Conduct of office operations.
» The state’s Short-Time Compensation program, which makes partial unemployment benefits available to employees facing reduced work hours as long as employers maintain their benefit packages.
» Executive orders from Gov. Pete Ricketts allowing short-term waivers of certain state laws during the outbreak.
» Available COVID-19 resources.
» Mass layoff unemployment procedures.
The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. is sponsoring the webinar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.