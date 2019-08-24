Work is about to start on a $50 million reconfiguration of Nebraska’s only two-interstate junction west of Lincoln: the Interstate 80-76 interchange just past the “Colorado corner.”
Once the 2½-year project is finished, it should be safer and easier to navigate the array of roads and ramps five miles west of Big Springs, said Gary Thayer, District 6 engineer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
“We’re wiping out everything by the time it’s said and done,” Thayer said after the Nebraska Highway Commission meeting Friday in North Platte.
That news might be most welcomed by older western Nebraskans who remember dissension over the interchange’s design even before its 1969 opening.
Also known as I-80 Exit 102, it requires westbound motorists to choose between taking I-76 (originally I-80S) southwest to Denver or I-80 due west into the Panhandle and Wyoming.
But since the beginning, motorists have had to turn right to stay on I-80 while I-76 traffic stayed straight. Protests by western Nebraskans succeeded only in winning federal approval for a two-lane I-80 exit, the Omaha World-Herald wrote at the time.
That hasn’t been the interchange’s only design problem. Eastbound I-80 trucks must navigate an overpass and sharp left-hand curve to merge with I-76, causing so many accidents that state roads officials narrowed that curve to one lane.
“But we had a lot of negativity” from that decision, Thayer told highway commissioners Friday.
The interchange’s redesign will tackle both issues.
Westbound I-76 traffic would exit I-80 farther east, go over a westward-turning I-80 and descend to I-76’s current footprint.
Both westbound and eastbound lanes of I-80 would be rebuilt at ground level, with eastbound I-76 traffic wishing to go west on I-80 passing under the latter.
Grading work will start after Labor Day, said Thayer, who told highway commissioners the project will include a “smart work zone” with message boards alerting drivers approaching in all directions to slow down.
For eastbound I-76 motorists, warnings about the approaching intersection will start past Julesburg before reaching the Nebraska line, he said. I-76 extends three miles northeast from the border to the interchange.
Among other west central Nebraska road projects highlighted by Thayer:
» I-80 in both directions between Ogallala and Brule is scheduled for rebuilding in both directions in 2021, including relocation of Ogallala’s eastbound rest area 1½ miles farther west.
Thayer said that rest area not only needs a complete rebuild but also lies due south across the South Platte from where Ogallala’s U.S. 26-Nebraska 61 bypass, completed in 1996, links with U.S. 30.
Local and state officials had discussed extending the bypass to include a west Ogallala interchange at that time, Thayer said. The rest area would need to be moved anyway if such an interchange were ever built, he added.
» U.S. 30 between Maxwell and Brady is scheduled in 2020 for “whitetopping,” a repaving approach that applies a thin layer of concrete atop existing asphalt. NDOT has gradually been resurfacing U.S. 30 that way, Thayer said.
» Workers are just finishing a full reconstruction of Nebraska 61 between Arthur and Lake McConaughy, setting the stage for improvements across Kingsley Dam and south from the lake.
In crossing the dam, Thayer said, NDOT would repair cracks in the concrete before grinding and sealing the highway surface.
» Viaduct and bridge work on the North Jeffers and east U.S. 30 Union Pacific overpasses are planned in upcoming years, as are improvements to the Newberry Access bridge over the South Platte, Thayer said.