A 22-year-old Des Moines, Iowa, man was sentenced to 364 days in jail Monday on a drug-related charge after more than 900 THC vape cartridges were found in his vehicle in April.
John D. Norris pleaded no contest in Lincoln County District Court to an amended Class IV felony count of possession of a controlled substance.
The Nebraska State Patrol pulled over Norris’ car April 8 on Interstate 80 near mile marker 179. A subsequent search of his 2004 Ford Escape located 947 THC vape cartridges that weighed a collective 33.4 ounces.
The cartridges were found vacuum-sealed in four separate bags concealed inside a taped-up cardboard box in the rear cargo area of the vehicle.
According to court documents, Norris said he was being paid around $2,000 to transport the cartridges from Denver to Omaha.
A 47-year-old woman was sentenced to 364 days in jail on drug charges as well.
Latonya Tyan pleaded no contest to felony charges of possession of 51 tramadol tablets and possession of more than a pound of marijuana. Both charges come from a incident on July 27.
Tyan received 364 days of jail with credit for 127 days served on each count. The sentences will run at the same time.
In other court proceedings Monday (parties are all from North Platte unless noted):
» Joshua M. Krayenhagen, 36, of Storm Lake, Iowa, pleaded guilty of criminal impersonation and resisting arrest for an incident on July 26, 2018.
A habitual criminal charge was dropped in the plea agreement, as well as three charges he had faced in another case.
Judge Richard Birch sentenced Krayenhagen to 360 days in jail on both counts. The sentences will run at the same time. He was credited for time served.
» Edward J. Harvey, 45, was sentenced to 60 days in jail after he pleaded no contest to an amended charge of threatening another person in a menacing manner in an incident from March 8. He was credited for 60 days served.
Harvey also received two years’ probation after he pleaded no contest to an amended charge of domestic assault/threatening a partner in a menacing manner on March 8 as well.
Charges of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon were both dismissed in the plea agreement.
» Anthony Navarrete-James, 28, was sentenced to 60 days in jail after his admission of a violation of his post-release supervision conditions. Navarrete-James started a 24-month probation July 23 for a third-degree assault charge in May 2017.
Navarrete-James was credited with 26 days served.
» Timothy D. Johnson, 28, was sentenced to six months in jail as he admitted violation of his post-release supervision conditions on two prior cases.
Johnson, who has a pending DUI case in the county court system, was credited with time served.
» Teresa D. James, 52, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of a third count of driving under the influence (non-aggravated). A charge of refusing to submit to testing was dismissed in the plea agreement.
James received 24 months of probation and was sentenced to 30 days in jail under the agreement. She was credited for time served.
» Samantha A. McLaughlin, 25, of Minatare, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine for an incident Aug. 19 and shoplifting, third offense, with a value of less than $500, which happened on Sept. 22.
A felony charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed in the plea agreement.
McLaughlin was sentenced to 24 months of specialized substance abuse supervision.
» Chrystal A. Couthren, 33, received six additional months of probation. The sentence came as she admitted violation of the conditions of the terms of post-release supervision on two previous cases. Her initial probation was for 24 months.
» Daniel D. White, 21, of Holdrege, pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. A status hearing was set for Feb. 10.
» Arnold V. Rodriguez, 44, of Modesto, California, pleaded not guilty to a pair of drug charges after a traffic stop Nov. 10.
Rodriguez is charged with possession of 140 grams or more of cocaine and more than a pound of marijuana.
Rodriguez was arrested after the Nebraska State Patrol stopped his vehicle on Interstate 80 just outside Brady. A subsequent search of his vehicle located the drugs.
A status hearing in the case was set for Feb. 10.
» Laurie A. Keefer, 56, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of driving after license suspension. A status hearing was set for Feb. 10.
» A not-guilty plea was entered on behalf of Miranda A. Lewis, 27, for a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
A status hearing was set for Dec. 16 on that charge as well as five other cases she is involved in.
» Kemar R. Smith, 29, pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance for incidents on Oct. 4 and 5. A status hearing was set for Feb. 10.
» Clifton D. Swink, 47, had a charge of third-degree domestic assault dismissed for an incident June 17. The County Attorney’s Office has the right to refile charges in the case, however.
