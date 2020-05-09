This Mother’s Day weekend will find doors still closed at many North Platte churches, even with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ statewide clearance to resume public worship with mandatory precautions in place to hold the COVID-19 virus at bay.
Nebraska churches have been free to resume services since May 4, a week ahead of limited relaxations of 10-person limits inside restaurants and salons starting Monday in Lincoln County and five of its neighbors.
Worshippers may sit in family groups but must remain at least 6 feet apart from other groups. Offering plates, hymnals and other items may not be passed between worshippers.
North Platte’s two Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod churches, Our Redeemer and Beautiful Savior, will resume in-person services Sunday under those health restrictions.
Pastors of both congregations said they intend to keep livestreaming their services — a widespread practice among many churches since mid-March — for people who aren’t yet comfortable returning or who fall within groups most vulnerable to COVID-19.
“Those who don’t feel safe or might spread a bug around right now, we’ve asked not to come,” said Beautiful Savior’s pastor, the Rev. Bob Deardoff.
He and his Our Redeemer counterpart, the Rev. Daniel Ramsey, said their sanctuaries have overhead computer screens allowing worshippers to sing hymns and liturgical responses without needing a hymnal.
Members of both congregations have been reminded they’ll have to socialize outside the church, Deardoff and Ramsey said.
But North Platte’s United Methodist and Episcopal churches won’t follow suit, with their leaders citing directives from their bishops to remain closed for several weeks.
The Rev. Douglas Delp, First United Methodist Church’s senior pastor, said Great Plains Annual Conference Bishop Ruben Saenz Jr. has ordered his Nebraska and Kansas congregations to stay closed until further notice.
Nebraska Episcopal Bishop J. Scott Barker has said his parishes, including North Platte’s Episcopal Church of Our Savior, will stay closed through June 28.
The websites for First Evangelical Lutheran and Messiah Lutheran churches indicated Friday that COVID-19 suspensions of public worship remained in place. Both are congregations of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Masses won’t resume before the last weekend of May at any of North Platte’s three Catholic parishes.
Grand Island Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt said April 29 that his diocese’s parishes would remain closed through at least May 30 in Lincoln County and six others where spikes in confirmed COVID-19 cases are ongoing or likely.
Parishes in his diocese’s other counties may resume public Masses under the conditions set by the governor, Hanefeldt said.
The Grand Island bishop’s order directly affects North Platte’s St. Patrick and Holy Spirit parishes, which both lie north of the South Platte River boundary between the Grand Island and Lincoln dioceses.
But St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, south of the river in the Lincoln Diocese, won’t reopen until its immediate neighbors can do so.
Omaha Archbishop George Lucas granted permission for his parishes and those in the Lincoln Diocese to resume public Masses. Lincoln Bishop James Conley is on medical leave unrelated to COVID-19.
But Lincoln Diocese pastors retained the authority to keep their parishes closed — an option that St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s pastor, the Rev. Mark Seiker, has chosen to exercise.
Because St. Pat’s and Holy Spirit cannot resume Masses, “we want to continue to work on unity and have all three parishes in North Platte follow the same procedures,” Seiker wrote in his parish’s May 3 bulletin.
He noted that Hanefeldt has told Catholics belonging to closed parishes not to go to Mass at parishes allowed to be open.
If his parish were to reopen now, “people from North Platte and even further away still might come to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in larger numbers than we can safely handle,” Seiker wrote.
Some of North Platte’s evangelical Protestant churches won’t be open this weekend but plan to resume public worship soon.
Websites for the Berean Church and First Baptist Church say they’ll restart in-person worship services — subject to Ricketts’ restrictions — on May 16 and 17 respectively.
Bethel Church is aiming for a May 24 restart with an outdoor service, office manager Kim Carter said. People will be encouraged to sit in their vehicles or set up lawn chairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.