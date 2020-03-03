With March here at last and mild to warm weather expected the rest of the week, we probably won’t set snowfall records this season in North Platte.
Unless ...
There’s always an “unless” in these parts when it comes to snow in March.
Meteorologists usually define “winter” in the Northern Hemisphere as the three months with the lowest average temperatures — meaning Saturday’s Leap Day ended winter for 2019-20.
On that basis, it wasn’t a record-setting winter by any means at the forks of the Platte.
The National Weather Service’s Lee Bird Field office recorded 15.9 inches of snow in December, January and February. That’s below the 17.3 inches in 2018-19 and less than half 2017-18’s record-setting 35.5 inches.
If one goes back to 1893-94, North Platte’s first full season of snowfall records, the past three months ranked only No. 50 out of 127.
But now we get to the “unless”:
It’s long been established in western Nebraska that, based on snowfall alone, winter runs from November to March (with occasional visits before and after those five months).
And March often is the snowiest month of all.
Based on that — and like last year at this time — there’s still a decent statistical chance for the 2019-20 winter to make North Platte’s record books.
A few current and historical facts:
» The airport recorded 24.2 inches of snow from Nov. 1 to Feb. 29, nearly 5 inches more than the same period last winter.
Only one-third of that four-month amount, a mere 8.2 inches, fell during a mostly mild January and February.
But North Platte has recorded 6.7 inches since Feb. 15, comparable to the 6.5 inches for the last half of February 2019 that signaled the end of a mostly “open winter.”
A month later, North Platte had fallen only 0.7 inches short (with 35.4 total inches) of the city’s snowiest November-March period.
That was after the extended winter of 2017-18 recorded 39 inches of snow, good for sixth all-time.
And it was just the leading edge of a soggy 2019 that recorded 28.91 inches of moisture, the most since 1965 and seventh since North Platte’s weather records began in 1874.
» What would it take for North Platte to end up with a top 10 November-March snowfall this time, no matter how many warm days we get this month?
A total of 11.9 inches — just 4.1 inches less than we got in March 2019.
March accounts for six of North Platte’s 10 snowiest months since the start of 1893. The most recent one, in 1980, included 19.3 inches from a massive March 27-29 blizzard that included 11.6 inches on March 28.
» Could we get 11.9 inches or more in a single day? It’s happened four times, most recently on New Year’s Day of 1976.
Two of the other three were in March, including the 12.6 inches that fell March 21, 1894. That’s tied for the all-time record with Nov. 15, 1909.
Thankfully, North Platte isn’t likely to add to those totals this week.
The sun should shine most of the time through Sunday, according to the weather service’s airport office.
Tuesday’s high should reach about 60, with daily highs staying in the 50s and 60s through Friday and possibly topping 70 Saturday.
But one can’t rule out an overall snowy month. Western Nebraska is about 50-50 for below-normal precipitation during March, according to a Monday map on the weather service website.
And next Monday will bring North Platte’s next chance of snow, though a slight one, according to the weather service’s seven-day forecast.
One way or another, spring will be here soon. It’s just too early to know how white it might be.
