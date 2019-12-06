Road crews hired last March to carry out $3.5 million in Lincoln County repaving projects got most of them done even with a long-delayed start, said Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell.
Western Engineering Inc. has sent its crews home until spring but kept them going through Nov. 25, the day before last week’s 7-inch snowfall, she said.
They finished repaving work on Fort McPherson, Splinter, Platte Valley and West Walker roads and a couple of rural subdivisions, even though flood repair projects in other counties prevented their arrival until mid-October, O’Dell said.
Western’s crews also finished resurfacing 8 miles of East State Farm Road east of North Platte, though they ran out of good weather to repave the segment shared by the city and county from Newberry Access past South Willow Street.
“They did a fantastic job on their bid,” O’Dell said.
When they return, she said, Western’s crews will finish the State Farm Road project, repave streets in the Maloney Highlands and Jandebeur No. 2 subdivisions and resurface part of West 14th Street west of the city limits.
County commissioners March 4 approved up to $3.5 million in road bonds for their projects, including the parts of State Farm Road near U.S. 83 that lie outside city limits.
The City Council Nov. 19 moved up its plans to resurface its portions of State Farm Road after Western secured asphalt for the county’s work at half what the city had estimated.
City officials said the council vote in essence accepted an invitation from Western to do their project under the same terms and supply costs available to the county.
Though Western couldn’t finish its State Farm Road work before winter, the council’s quick action last month locked in the favorable asphalt price, said City Engineer Tom Werblow.
