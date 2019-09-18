Two businesses will open in locations near the North Platte Walmart — one an additional location for a current restaurant, and the other a local business moving locations.
D’Leon’s will open a second North Platte location under the same ownership in the old Taco Bell building near 1300 S. Dewey St, along East Francis Street. Pediatric Dental Specialists of Greater Nebraska, formerly Sandhills Pediatric Dentistry, will move into a brand new building next to the current Royal Wok restaurant. Royal Wok is located at 1318 S. Chestnut St.
Azeneth Moreno, granddaughter of D’Leon’s owner Noel Moreno, said the reason for the second location is to please customers on the south side of town who said they would go more often to a closer location. The current location is at at 1002 Rodeo Road.
“It’s always busy over there. We wanted to be in town,” Moreno said.
Moreno said the new location should open in December, but it could open sooner if construction continues at its current pace.
“We did this to satisfy our customers,” Moreno said.
Moreno said they plan to hire more employees for the new location.
Dr. Jonathan Simpson has been operating a pediatric dentistry in North Platte for 11 years. His current practice just merged with Pediatric Dental Specialists of Greater Nebraska and changed its name. The practice will move into the building next to Royal Wok to gain more space, Simpson said.
Simpson, who started his practice in 2008 and who had the first pediatric dentistry operation in North Platte, currently operates at 321 E. Third St.
“Six months after I opened the doors, I thought I needed more room,” Simpson said.
Simpson also said the bigger location will allow him to update facilities. He plans to open at the new location in January.
