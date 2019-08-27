With many teens headed off to college away from home, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services wants parents to make sure they talk with them about alcohol use.
In a recent press release, DHHS said that according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, new students appear most likely to initiate or increase alcohol use during their first six weeks of college, as they adjust to new social and academic expectations. Overall, SAMHSA notes, full-time, first-year students tend to drink more than their peers who do not attend college — and suffer significantly more alcohol-related consequences.
“Young adults still need and value their parents’ guidance as they make decisions about their future,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. “One of these decisions will be about alcohol use at college. Research suggests that teens whose parents talked with them about alcohol avoidance before they begin their first year of college are more likely to not use alcohol or to limit its use — and thus experience fewer alcohol-related consequences.”
The substance abuse prevention coordinator at Community Connections in North Platte agrees.
“Alcohol abuse is an issue and being away from home can contribute to it,” Catiana Urrutia said. “I think probably what kids see in movies, how being away from home in college and drinking, is glamorized.”
Urrutia said parents should do all they can to teach their kids about responsible alcohol use early in life.
“It’s better to instill that into them while they are younger, and that’s what we promote,” Urrutia said. “Start talking with your kids while they are young and keep reiterating it.”
For new college students and others, “I think peer pressure plays a huge role,” Urrutia said. “I don’t think it goes away when you leave high school and I don’t think it goes away when you leave college. It’s a never-ending thing to think about in our lives.”
Another set of dynamics is the different cultures college students come from.
“You can have smaller rural schools and you have city kids coming to town and they come from different dynamics,” Urrutia said. “Then you can have rural kids going to big city schools and that’s different dynamics as well.”
She said rural life and city life are completely different and that can play a part in the lives of students.
“It’s not good or bad, it’s just adapting to what your community offers,” Urrutia said. “I think that the peer pressure and the change of culture when you go to college, especially the kids that go further away, is a huge change so maybe the students think, ‘I’m going to change everything that I do, new school, new me.’”
The culture in the students’ home can also play a part.
“Whatever the precedent that’s set in the home, that’s what the kids grow up with, and it’s a good indicator of how they’ll act as an adult,” Urrutia said. “I think parents can keep their alcohol safe at home and show their kids that they can have a beer with dinner and not get wildly out of hand.”
Urrutia encourages parents to be responsible with when and how much they drink. She said it has been scientifically proven that kids’ brains are not developed enough to handle drinking alcohol.
“You can’t say it enough, kids brains are not developed enough to handle alcohol intake,” Urrutia said. “They’re much more susceptible to the effects of alcohol because their brain is still being molded.”
However, the message appears to be sinking in. According to the most recent student data available from the Nebraska Young Adult Alcohol Opinion Survey, which measures substance use in young adults, full-time students ages 19 to 20 and 21 to 22 reported lower rates of past-month binge drinking in 2016 compared to 2013. This is particularly true of 19- to 20-year-old full-time college students, who saw a drop in binge drinking from 42 percent in 2013 to 22.3 percent in 2016. In that same period, binge drinking among 21- to 22-year-old full-time students dropped from 53.5 percent in 2013 to 51.3 percent in 2016.