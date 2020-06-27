People who want to learn about grasses, forbs and range management can attend a range judging workshop and contest at Diamond Bar Ranch near Stapleton at 5 p.m. Monday.
Participants must register by calling the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Extension Office, 308-532-2683, or e-mailing Randy Saner at randy.saner@unl.edu. Registrations will be taken Monday until 3 p.m.
The Diamond Bar Ranch is located on the northern edge of Stapleton. To find the ranch, take Main Street in Stapleton north to the home of Robert and Suzanna Jones. Participants will drive to the range site from the ranch headquarters.
The objective of this workshop and contest is to teach youth and adults some basic principles of range ecology, including soil-plant interaction, plant-animal interaction and plant succession. Participants will:
» Learn to recognize the components of the range.
» Identify various plants found on the range.
» Evaluate the ecosystem’s current conditions.
» Develop management practices to improve the ecosystem.
» Develop a better understanding of the plant communities.
» Identify ecological site conditions by testing for soil texture and characteristics.
