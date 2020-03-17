Effective immediately, and consistent with the Archdiocese of Omaha and the Diocese of Lincoln, there will be no public funeral services, weddings, Lenten Penance services, Confirmations, retreats, Parish Missions, or the Chrism Mass throughout the Grand Island Diocese until further notice, according to a press release from Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt of the Grand Island Diocese.
There will be no funeral services, but committal of remains will go forward with only closest relatives present, as long as the number of people complies with current guidance. Then, at a later date, a Memorial Mass or service for the deceased may be scheduled.
Weddings ceremonies that are limited to the bride and groom, their two witnesses, and their parents may be celebrated, as long as the number of those in attendance is in compliance with civil authorities. At a later time, a full reception may be scheduled to honor the newlyweds and celebrate with them, according to the press release.
“May these limitations on what is most sacred to us, the freedom of worship, renew our longing for the day when we can again assemble to celebrate the Sacred Liturgy and receive our Lord in Holy Communion,” Hanefeldt said.
As civil authorities continue to assess the situation in our state, the diocese will be provide an update about the liturgical celebrations for Holy Week and Easter Sunday. Likewise, further details regarding the possibility of livestreaming Masses will be made available as soon as some determination can be made.
For updates and addition information, visit gidiocese.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.