SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to certain private nonprofit organizations in Hayes County following the amendment to President Donald Trump’s April 5 major disaster declaration for public assistance as a result of the severe winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding that occurred March 9 to July 14 announced acting Administrator Christopher M. Pilkerton of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Private nonprofits that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance.
Although the deadline to apply for a disaster loan for physical damages was June 4, private nonprofits in Hayes County may apply with an explanation that they were not eligible until this Sept. 30, amendment to the declaration.
SBA may lend private nonprofits up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
In addition, private nonprofits of any size may apply for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. “Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact.
Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the private nonprofit suffered any property damage,” Garfield said.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available in Adams, Antelope, Banner, Blaine, Boone, Box Butte, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Cherry, Cheyenne, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dawes, Dawson, Deuel, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gage, Garden, Garfield, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Harlan, Hayes, Holt, Howard, Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keya Paha, Kimball, Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, Madison, Merrick, Morrill, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Richardson, Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Scotts Bluff, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Sioux, Stanton, Thurston, Valley, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler and York counties; and the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska, Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska, Santee Sioux Nation and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska within the designated counties.
The interest rate is 2.75% with terms up to 30 years. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Jan. 6, 2020.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
