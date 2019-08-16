LINCOLN — Dawson County is now eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Nebraska Labor Commissioner John H. Albin announced. The filing deadline is Sept. 13.
Individuals who live in or worked in the eligible county, and whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of flooding in the state, may qualify for unemployment assistance.
The Disaster Unemployment Assistance program was triggered when President Donald Trump designated portions of the state a disaster area on March 21.
The first week of unemployment eligible for DUA is the week of March 10-16. Applicants should file an unemployment insurance claim online at NEworks.nebraska.gov. All DUA applicants will be required to provide documents to verify wages.
“Even if an applicant doesn’t qualify for DUA, he or she can still take advantage of the resources and services provided by our job centers throughout the state,” Commissioner Albin added.
A listing of job centers is available at dol.nebraska.gov/Home/AboutUs.
Individuals can generally receive up to 28 weeks of DUA benefits as long as unemployment continues to be a result of the disaster. Eligibility for DUA benefits will be determined on a week-to-week basis.
General information about DUA can be found at dol.nebraska.gov/UIBenefits/Programs/DUA.