North Platte’s two district judges each handed down a lengthy prison term Monday as they joined prosecutors and defense lawyers in resolving or advancing nearly two dozen cases.
District Judge Richard Birch delivered the day’s longest sentence in the morning, ordering Walterio Seabrooks, 28, of North Platte to spend six to 12 years in prison for attempted first-degree assault of an officer.
Seabrooks was arrested early Oct. 11 after he and North Platte Police Officer Alexander Parker, who had responded to a reported break-in on the city’s northwest side, were both injured as Parker tried to arrest him.
Parker was taken to Great Plains Health with injuries not considered life-threatening. Seabrooks tried several times to take Parker’s gun from his holster during the fight, police Public Information Officer Beth Kerr said at the time.
Seabrooks had pleaded not guilty to felony first-degree assault of an officer in his first appearance before Birch on Nov. 28.
He agreed July 1 to plead guilty to the reduced charge and admit to violating his two-year probation term in an August 2017 theft case by engaging in the fight with Parker.
Birch Monday sentenced Seabrooks in the older case to one year in prison apiece for felony theft, $1,500 to $4,999, and a operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest on a felony.
The judge made those sentences concurrent with the prison term in the October assault, granting Seabrooks 183 days’ credit for time served. He also suspended Seabrooks’ driver’s license for two years.
Seabrooks’ attorney, Kent Florom, urged Birch to show as much leniency as possible while admitting that “one heck of a fight took place and Officer Parker got the worst of it.”
Florom said the house where Seabrooks was arrested was occupied by a friend, but the friend’s wife didn’t speak English and called police. “One thing leads to another, and we’re here,” he said.
Seabrooks’ prior record “is not particularly bad,” Birch said, but his decision to violently resist arrest requires a prison sentence and “more than just a minimal one.”
A November 2018 drug case yielded Monday’s other prison sentence. During the afternoon session, District Judge Michael Piccolo ordered David Zorinsky, 38, of Omaha to serve four to eight years on two felonies.
Zorinsky pleaded guilty April 22 to possession of hydrocodone and a reduced charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Prosecutors lowered the latter charge and dismissed three other drug-related felonies under a plea agreement.
Cozad lawyer Mark McKeone, Zorinsky’s attorney, said his client had served time in both state and federal prisons but avoided legal trouble for about 10 years before his arrest nine months ago.
The death of Zorinsky’s father about that time triggered a relapse into old drug and criminal habits, McKeone said.
“He just fell off the wagon, basically, and got involved with the wrong people,” he told Piccolo. “David is one of those people that when he gets involved, he’s fully involved.”
Zorinsky’s latest offense and his previous record — which included a failed probation term and drug-court assignment in Douglas County — provides “substantial and compelling reasons” to send him back to prison, Piccolo said.
He handed down the four- to eight-year prison term on the methamphetamine charge, along with a concurrent two-year term on the hydrocodone charge. Piccolo gave Zorinsky 19 days’ credit for time served.