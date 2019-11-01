LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is warning residents about scam phone calls from individuals claiming to work for the DMV. The department has received reports of such calls in which the individual claims the DMV will recall or “cut off” the customer’s driver license unless immediate payment is made.
The DMV will never call residents to demand payment while threatening to recall a person’s license, according to a DMV press release. Communication with customers regarding driver's licenses will always be initiated by mail.
Should you have any concerns about whether a phone call you are receiving is legitimate, do not provide any personal information, the DMV advises. Instead, hang up and call the DMV directly.
If you believe you have fallen victim to this or any other scam, contact local law enforcement immediately.
Contact information for the DMV can be found at dmv.nebraska.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.