A corgi ventured out on the ice Saturday at its owner’s property north of Cody Park and fell through.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Tiffany Wood was first on the scene.
“The owner saw the dog in the water and thought the ice would hold him,” Wood said. “It did not and he fell through the ice as well.”
She said the owner was able to pull himself and the dog out of the water without further incident.
