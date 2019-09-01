Dogs, walkers and runners are welcome to the 2019 Doggy Dash 5K and Mile Family Run on Saturday at Cody Park. The race starts at 8:45 a.m.
Participants can run or walk with their dog, individually, or with a group. All dogs must be on a six foot or shorter leash.
Starting at 8:30 a.m. on race day, there will be contests for dogs and their owners including largest “pack” of runners, best “pack” theme, most talented dog and best dressed dog. Prizes with be awarded.
The Doggy Dash is a part of the Platte River Fitness Series and is the only race in the series that allows your furry friends to participate. All proceeds from the fundraiser go to the Community Connections Substance Abuse Prevention Program.
Registration can be done ahead of time online. Race day registration starts at 7:45 a.m. The cost is $25 per participant, which includes a long sleeved T-shirt.
New this year is a registration packet pick up. Stop by Raising Canes, 1304 S. Jeffers St., from 5-8 p.m. Friday to pick up your race packet and shirt. If you buy a meal, 15% of sales will be donated to Community Connections if you mention the Doggy Dash. The first 25 registrants get a pick-up prize.
Gold level sponsors for this event include Adams Bank & Trust, Westfield Small Animal Clinic and Raising Canes. Silver level sponsors include First National Bank, Elks Lodge No. 985, Walmart Distribution Center, Great Plains Foot and Ankle Specialists, and Kelly, Scritsmier & Byrne, P.C. Bronze level sponsors include Fire House Gym, Thrivent Financial, Excel Screen Print, Ty Cronin Photography, Gary’s Super Foods, First State Bank and Heartland Animal Center.
For more information, please visit communityconnectionslc.org.