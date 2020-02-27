A Lincoln doughnut truck will be making a stop in North Platte next week to raise money for North Platte High School freshman Daniel Shea.
The Missouri-based Hurts Donut Co. specializes in handmade doughnuts, according to its website, and deploys “Emergency Donut Vehicles” — repurposed ambulances that travel to communities, selling doughnuts for charity.
The truck will be at Centennial Park at noon Wednesday with 500 dozen doughnuts and maple bacon long johns. Doughnuts are $18.50 per dozen and long johns are $4.50 each, according to a press release. Customers can pay with cash or credit cards.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Shea, who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.