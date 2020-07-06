What's been done and what's ahead for North Platte's downtown area

RDG Planning & Design’s “story map” nominating North Platte’s historic downtown for the National Register of Historic Places includes this interactive satellite view, with borders outlined in black. “Canteen District” are outlined in black. On the story map, viewers can blow up the map and click on a property’s street number to learn more about its history. 

 Photo courtesy of the City of North Platte

North Platte's historic downtown district is now officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The U.S. National Park Service, which oversees the program, approved the application Wednesday for the area being renovated into the "Canteen District," in honor of North Platte's two world war service canteens. 

Nearly three square blocks north of the North Jeffers Street viaduct are inside the boundaries, along with downtown’s six-square-block heart and the west side of Jeffers from Fourth to Front streets.

North Platte's listing appeared on the Park Service's newest list of newly approved National Register properties approved last week. The Nebraska State Historic Preservation Board had earlier endorsed the application by North Platte's Historic Preservation Commission.

Stay tuned to Tuesday's Telegraph and nptelegraph.com for reaction.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.