North Platte's historic downtown district is now officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The U.S. National Park Service, which oversees the program, approved the application Wednesday for the area being renovated into the "Canteen District," in honor of North Platte's two world war service canteens.
Nearly three square blocks north of the North Jeffers Street viaduct are inside the boundaries, along with downtown’s six-square-block heart and the west side of Jeffers from Fourth to Front streets.
North Platte's listing appeared on the Park Service's newest list of newly approved National Register properties approved last week. The Nebraska State Historic Preservation Board had earlier endorsed the application by North Platte's Historic Preservation Commission.
Stay tuned to Tuesday's Telegraph and nptelegraph.com for reaction.
