LINCOLN — Throughout the holiday season, Nebraska State Patrol troopers will be working hard to keep motorists cheerful by maintaining safe roads. For the final few weeks of 2019, the Nebraska State Patrol will join law enforcement agencies across the country in a campaign focused on impaired-driving enforcement.
The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” effort began Friday and continues through Jan. 1. Throughout the campaign, troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime to remove alcohol- or drug-impaired drivers from the road.
“The holiday season is often filled with gatherings and celebrations,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “If those gatherings include alcohol, it is imperative for people to be responsible. If you’re planning to drink, plan ahead to have a sober driver take you home.”
During a similar enforcement in December 2018, troopers arrested 64 motorists for impaired driving.
