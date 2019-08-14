Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a driver Wednesday after a pursuit in North Platte.
About 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper attempted to stop a 2003 Chevrolet Impala for fictitious license plates near the intersection of Newberry Road and Halligan Drive. The vehicle fled and the trooper pursued it, according to the patrol.
The vehicle traveled on several streets on the east side of North Platte before stopping near 14th and Taft streets. The driver was taken into custody without further incident, the patrol said.
The driver, a 31-year-old North Platte man, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving during a 15-year revocation, fictitious license plates, no proof of insurance, no seat belt, possession of marijuana — less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed in the Lincoln County Detention Center.
The entire pursuit lasted less than 10 minutes, according to the patrol.