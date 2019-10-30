Driver escapes serious injury in I-80 rollover

A rural Maxwell man came out of a rollover accident on Interstate 80 on Wednesday morning with bumps and bruises, but it could have been much worse.
Nebraska State Trooper Carolyn O’Brien said the gentleman was lucky. She said a car in front of the man swerved in front of him and he went onto the shoulder of the highway to avoid that automobile.
When he hit the shoulder, the man lost control and rolled into the tree line near mile marker 83 westbound. The pickup, a 2006 Chevrolet, was heavily damaged, but the driver escaped without serious injury.
The North Platte Fire Department assisted on the call, but the man was not transported to the hospital. Seat belts were in use at the time of the accident and there were no passengers in the vehicle.
