In other district court action (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Elizabeth N. Steggs, 39, was sentenced to jail for the second time in a June 2018 assault case after she admitted to violating the terms of her post-release supervision.
District Judge Richard Birch gave Steggs 189 days in jail for felony third-degree domestic assault, second offense. Steggs, also known as Elizabeth Lucas, had received a 364-day jail term Nov. 19, with 47 days’ credit for time served to that point.
» Sophia M. Boe, 33, was sentenced to 240 days in jail on a reduced misdemeanor count of attempted possession of methamphetamine on May 14, 2016. District Judge Michael Piccolo gave her 68 days’ credit for time served.
» Dallas J. Smyth, 22, of Lincoln received 60 days in jail in his fourth criminal judgment over 40 months on a 2015 felony charge of attempted burglary.
Now-retired Judge Donald Rowlands assigned Smyth to drug court after he pleaded guilty in March 2016. But Smyth was terminated from the program in April 2018.
Birch sentenced Smyth to 180 days in jail on the original charge in November 2018, with 99 days’ credit for time served.
Birch’s sentence also included nine months’ post-release supervision, which Smyth admitted before Piccolo June 17 that he had violated.
The judge, who then gave Smyth one more chance to successfully finish his PRS term, essentially ordered him Monday to finish it in jail. Piccolo granted 25 days’ credit for the time Smyth most recently served there.
» Philip L. Tyan, 50, pleaded no contest to three felony counts in a pair of January 2018 cases and admitted to violating his post-release supervision in a June 2016 case. A fourth case was dismissed.
Birch set Tyan’s sentencing for Sept. 9 in the 2016 case and the two 2018 cases, which charge him with two counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
In the oldest case, Tyan was sentenced in July 2017 to 300 days in jail for felony abuse of a vulnerable adult. Birch gave him 155 days’ credit for time served then.
In the case dismissed Monday, Tyan had been charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of burglar’s tools and possession of a controlled substance. All arose from a February 2018 incident.
» Marcus C. Bailey, 26, pleaded no contest before Piccolo to reduced felony counts of possession of suboxone and possession of heroin, both on April 27.
Bailey also admitted that his arrest in that case violated his post-release supervision on felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and theft, $501 to $1,499, in an incident on Nov. 20, 2017.
Piccolo, who had given Bailey concurrent 180-day jail terms March 11 in the older case, set sentencing in both cases for Sept. 9.
» Eddie L. Houpt, 55, pleaded no contest to felony third-degree domestic assault, second offense, in an incident on May 24. Prosecutors dismissed one felony count of strangulation. Piccolo set sentencing for Sept. 9.
» Tia J. Panek, 38, pleaded no contest to felony possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 30. Piccolo set a Sept. 23 sentencing date for Panek, who also is known as Tia Eggers.
» David A. Housman, 31, requested jury trials in a pair of cases stemming from incidents on Sept. 5, 2018. Birch set Housman’s trials for the Nov. 5 jury term.
Housman is charged in one case with two counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and one count of being a habitual criminal. He faces one count of felony possession of methamphetamine in the other case.
» Piccolo set a Sept. 13 hearing for Tyrece J. Nebarez, 18, on whether a case alleging he sexually assaulted a minor should be transferred to juvenile court.
Nebarez waived a county court preliminary hearing June 6 on two counts of forcible first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of manufacturing child pornography over a period from Jan. 1, 2016, to March 31, 2018. All are felonies.
County Attorney Rebecca Harling told Piccolo as Nebarez’s hearing began Monday that her office had amended the charges against him. Particulars were not available in court records Monday afternoon and were not mentioned during the hearing.
» Piccolo scheduled an Aug. 12 hearing for Janet G. Dewey, 53, on a motion to suppress evidence against her on one felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child on Oct. 1, 2018.
» Teddy J. Daniels, 49, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of second-degree forgery, $5,000 or more, and tampering with a witness in a Dec. 7 incident.
» Kelly D. Schollmeyer, 33, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in a July 7 incident.
He also denied violating his post-release supervision on two June 2018 methamphetamine possession charges for which he had received concurrent 245-day jail terms on April 8.
Piccolo, who handed down the earlier sentences, set further proceedings in all three cases for Sept. 9.
» Teresa D. James, 51, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of third-offense refusal to submit to a chemical test and third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol.
The latter charge also accuses James of having a blood-alcohol level higher than 0.15 and cites her refusal to take the test as an aggravating factor should she be convicted.
» Cody P. Richards, 25, of Palmer pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of Xanax and possession of Adderall, both on May 23.
» Destenye L. Hewitt, 44, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine on March 15. Piccolo set further hearings in the case and two other pending cases against Hewitt for Sept. 23.
» Miranda A. Lewis, 26, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of Ambien and misdemeanor criminal mischief, $500 or less, in incidents on May 2.
» Ross L. Rivera, 35, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault, second offense, in a Dec. 29 incident.