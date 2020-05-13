After a two-month hiatus, Community Connections’ prescription drug collection will recommence from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Platte River Mall.
All volunteers will be practicing social distancing as well as wearing gloves and masks to follow COVID-19 precautions,” according to a press release.
“We are excited to be able to continue hosting this resource for the community,” Catiana Urritia, substance abuse prevention coordinator, said in the press release. We will continue to adhere to CDC guidelines for future collections for as long as necessary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.