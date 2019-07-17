Drugs found after multi-county pursuit

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two people and seized several controlled substances Tuesday after a pursuit in central Nebraska.
About 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, a motorist reported to the State Patrol that a Cadillac Escalade was driving dangerously on westbound Interstate 80 near Odessa. A trooper located the vehicle as it was exiting I-80 at Elm Creek, according to a press release from the patrol.
The Escalade then reentered westbound I-80 and fled, reaching speeds of 114 mph. During the pursuit, the Escalade used the shoulder to pass other vehicles and changed lanes abruptly. Objects were thrown from the vehicle, according to the patrol.
Spike strips were successfully deployed near Lexington and the vehicle stopped at the Cozad exit, near mile marker 222.
The driver, a 27-year-old man, and a 33-year-old female passenger, both of Denver, were arrested.
The pursuit lasted about 20 minutes, the patrol said.
After the pursuit, troopers found methamphetamine and more than $16,000 in the vehicle. According to the patrol, the driver also possessed heroin and suspected counterfeit Oxycodone pills, and the passenger had heroin and marijuana. A baggie of methamphetamine was recovered from the interstate.
Both were arrested on suspicion of multiple drug offenses, tampering with physical evidence, littering and possession of drug money. The driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and driving during revocation.
Both were lodged in Dawson County Jail.
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Cozad Police Department assisted in this case.