Because Independence Day falls on a Saturday this year, city crews will observe the holiday on Friday.
Some refuse collection will be earlier than usual. Residents are asked to have carts in place one day earlier than normal to avoid being missed.
The transfer station will be open Friday and closed Saturday.
