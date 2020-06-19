Eagle Scout’s museum project complete

The second of three Eagle Scout projects has been completed at the Lincoln County Historical Museum. Jacob Godfrey of Troop 291 in North Platte shared the workings of his contribution.
The Ericsson House is the first house on the block as one enters the museum. The house was built in 1868 or 1869 with railroad ties at Fort McPherson before being moved to a homestead near Maxwell.
“I repaired the boardwalk around the Ericsson House, trying to give a much-needed facelift to the area around here,” Godfrey said. “I’ve always liked history, always liked coming out here and see all these old things. It’s interesting.”
Most of the boardwalk was rotten, and some sections at the back of the building had rotted completely through.
“It’s fun working with wood, not necessarily something I want to do for a living or anything like that,” Godfrey said. “It’s just something I could do out here to help improve the area.”
Godfrey will be a senior at North Platte High School in the fall and has been a longtime participant in Boy Scouts.
“I’ve basically been in Scouting my whole life, with my dad being a Scout leader all these years,” Godfrey said. “I haven’t had a choice sometimes, but it’s been fun most of the time.”
He said he learned a lot from doing the project. His dad, Craig, said Eagle Scout projects take a lot of planning before the physical work begins.
“We make them sit down and plan it from day one,” Craig said. “Another part of the project is asking for donations.”
Each project must be approved by the Overland Trails Council, based out of Grand Island, and afterward a final report is filed with the council.
“It takes a lot of work to put in a boardwalk,” Godfrey said. “The first step was removing all the old boardwalk.”
With help from his troop members, they removed the old boardwalk.
“Then for the most part, it was just leveling out the ground around the house and removing the rotten boards that were in the ground and picking up all the nails,” Godfrey said. “Then we put down forms for the foundation and added the boards all around to make it look a lot nicer.”
He said the project took about 240 hours overall with planning, tearing out, building and getting supplies.
“Most of my Scout troop helped out over the course of two weekends and we also did it as a family on Sundays,” Godfrey said.
Family involvement came not only with his dad helping out, but also a donation from his late grandmother Ronda Godfrey.
“My family had set aside a fund for me for my project,” Godfrey said. “When my grandmother passed away, she donated so much she had set aside in order for me to complete it. She always loved it out here.”
