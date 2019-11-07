Eagle Scout’s project spruces up veterans memorial

Veterans Day observances take place Monday across the United States, and Carsten E. Brady’s Eagle Scout project directly affects the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte.
Brady will receive the rank of Eagle Scout during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor at 1 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Boy Scout Troop 293 is chartered by First United Methodist Church.
This summer, Brady discussed some ideas for his project with Kevin Kennedy, president of the 20th Century Veterans Memorial. From that conversation and his own observations, Brady came up with his idea.
“My dad is a veteran, so I’ve always kind of had a patriotism toward veterans, as well as myself wanting to go into the service,” said Brady, the son of Clint and Cynthia Brady. “I kind of wanted to do something veterans related, so I went out and just visited the memorial and looked around.”
He noticed there were some things that could use some work, like a new donations box. After speaking with Kennedy, Brady also decided to design a permanent box for the secure, on-site storage of additional U.S. and military service branch flags. He installed the boxes in midsummer.
“The donation box and sign were welded by one of my friends, Colton Ogden, who’s an Eagle Scout, with Troyer Enterprises,” Brady said. “And then the box that holds the flag was donated by Dave Harrold with the Do-It Center. Dave was kind of my mentor on the whole project.”
Brady has been involved with Scouting since the first grade.
“I have been in Scouts for a very long time,” Brady said. “It’s been a pretty big part of my life.”
During that time he earned several belt loops/pins, arrow points, all 20 Webelos activity badges and Cub Scouting’s highest award, the Arrow of Light.
In 2013, Brady joined Troop 293 and has served as patrol leader, librarian, historian, assistant patrol leader and senior patrol leader.
Brady said he has learned a lot from his Scouting experiences.
“Definitely character and maturing and learning respect has been some major kinds of things I’ve been taught,” Brady said.
After high school, Brady, a senior at North Platte High School, plans to enlist in the Army.
“I’ve always kind of felt an urge to serve and give back to everyone,” Brady said. “One of the best ways to do something, I think, is to serve in the military. Serving is a way of giving to everyone.”
He said he would like to join an airborne unit.
“I would like to have the military occupation specialty of cavalry scout,” Brady said. “The job entails working with numerous vehicles such as the Stryker, the Humvee, the Bradley tank, and being the eyes and ears of the United States Army.”
