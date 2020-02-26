This weekend is the last chance to watch bald eagles from Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s eagle-viewing facilities at the Johnson No. 2 Hydroplant and the Kingsley Eagle Viewing Center on Lake Ogallala.
Central provides the public with opportunities each winter to watch bald eagles and other wildlife that congregate near the district’s hydroelectric plants. The eagle-viewing facility at the Johnson No. 2 (J-2) Hydroplant south of Lexington and the Kingsley Dam viewing center will be open for Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
There is no admission fee and reservations are not needed to visit.
