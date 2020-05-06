A total of 9,278 registered Lincoln County voters will receive mail-in ballots for the May 12 primary election, County Clerk Becky Rossell said.
That not only dwarfs the county’s previous primaries’ absentee ballot requests — a factor driven by the COVID-19 outbreak — but also sets up a possible record primary turnout.
The total of mail-in ballots represents 39.3% of the county’s 23,616 registered voters, Rossell said Tuesday.
Friday also was the deadline for voters to register for the primary if they hadn’t already.
Early ballot requests “were still coming in every day” last week, Rossell said. “Some are still coming in. We’re contacting them to tell them if they missed the deadline.”
If every requested mail-in ballot were to be completed and returned, it would guarantee Lincoln County’s highest primary turnout since 2006 before a single in-person vote is counted.
The county’s all-time primary record of 11,478 votes was set on May 12, 1992. North Platte voters that day approved the construction of Iron Eagle Golf Course, which opened two years later.
Unlike previous elections, Rossell said, uncertainty raised by the novel coronavirus leaves her unsure what Tuesday’s overall turnout might look like.
“Are the people who sent in early ballot requests people who normally vote?” she said. “I have no feel at all for Election Day. It may be steady, it may be busy, it may be extremely slow.”
People whose mail-in requests came in too late but are otherwise registered to vote can still cast in-person ballots next Tuesday, Rossell said.
North Platte’s three northernmost voting precincts — 13, 15, and 16 — and the rural Hall precinct all will be located at the Berean Church, 202 W. Eighth St.
In-person voters in the other city precincts will cast their ballots at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. Ballot boxes in all other county precincts will be at their regular voting places.
“We’ll have signs on the other (North Platte) polling places telling people where to go this time,” Rossell said.
Though the Berean Church is a regular north-side polling place, she said, the D&N is being used for the first time as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
“It was just a large venue where I could put more tables in and space people apart and still be able to help the workers and voters,” she said.
Voters going to the D&N next Tuesday can get directions to their precinct’s voting area at a check-in station at the center’s southwest door, Rossell said.
Tables and ballot enclosures will be spaced for proper social distancing, she said, and marks on the floors will indicate how to stay 6 feet apart.
Rossell said the state has provided personal protective equipment for polling workers, including masks and gloves. Masks also will be available for voters if they want them.
She said Gov. Pete Ricketts’ “directed health measure” strongly suggests using protective equipment, but it isn’t required for either voters or poll workers.
Nonetheless, “the state has given us as much as they could for safety measures,” Rossell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.