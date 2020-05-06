Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 31 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ TO 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&