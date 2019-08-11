Easing into the end of summer

Serenity Baade, left, 13, of North Platte and Lauren Haddow, center, 14, of Sutherland put together “DIY Recycled Field Journals” at Lake Maloney as part of Saturday’s End of Summer Water Festival. The event, sponsored by the Southwest Region of Conservation Nebraska, invited children to enjoy the August weather while learning more about the importance of good water quality. Haddow’s sister, Madison, right, 10, is assembling a “Water Cycle Bracelet” with different colors to represent the three states of water: ice, liquid and vapor.