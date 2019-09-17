Educational Service Unit 16 will host public hearings on its 2019-20 budget and property tax request at 7 p.m. tonight in Ogallala at 214 W. First St.
The proposed budget of disbursements and transfers for 2019 is set at $12.684,188, which is up 9 percent from 2018.
The property tax rate will remain essentially the same with the 2019 rate set at .014999 cents per $100 of valuation as compared to .015000 for 2018. The actual 2019 property tax request will be $1,494,270.85, a slight increase from the 2018 request of $1,491,592.
The necessary cash reserve of $4,421,423 brings the total budget to $17,105,611 for 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.