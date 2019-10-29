Effort to put downtown on historic register officially begins with open house

The information-gathering process expected to lead downtown North Platte onto the National Register of Historic Places got under way Monday night with an open house at City Hall.
Small groups gathered around a pair of easels to peruse blown-up photographs and maps and review federal and state historic-district guidelines with members of RDG Planning & Design and the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office.
RDG urban planner Stephanie Rouse, whose Omaha firm will prepare North Platte’s nomination, said residents are welcome to share their thoughts and historic information with her over the coming months.
She said determining the most appropriate boundaries for the district to be nominated — including whether and how to include areas north of the Jeffers viaduct — will be one of her most vital tasks over the next year.
“It’s finding that balance between (finding) enough contributing resources” to qualify the district “but also trying to capture as much of the downtown as we can,” Rouse said.
The City Council Oct. 1 hired RDG to prepare the nomination after the city received a Certified Local Government “subgrant” from the State Historic Preservation Office.
The grant will cover 60% of RDG’s estimated $15,895 cost, with in-kind city services covering the rest.
If the U.S. National Park Service decides to add downtown to the National Register, buildings 50 years or older within the district could qualify for federal and state historic tax credits for rehabilitating their buildings.
Four downtown buildings are individually listed on the National Register: the Fox Theatre, the Hotel Pawnee, the Lincoln County Courthouse and the 1913 U.S. post office building now home to the Prairie Arts Center.
A quartet of State Historic Preservation Office staff members joined Rouse at the open house to answer questions by downtown building owners who might be interested in the historic tax credits.
Outreach coordinator Jessica Tebo said it’s not too early for them to gather information, even though applications can’t be made until and unless National Register status is granted.
“If they know their building needs a new roof, they can time (an application) appropriately,” Tebo said. “An early start is important with the application process.”
For more information on the federal and state historic tax credits, call Tebo at 402-471-3248 or email her at jessica.tebo@nebraska.gov.
People with information for the historic district study may email Rouse at srouse@rdgusa.com or call her at 402-392-0133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.