Enrollment may change details of Osgood, Lake schools merger

The North Platte school board on Monday expressed confidence that administrators will figure out the best configuration for Lake and Osgood schools.
The board approved the agenda item with the understanding that the final configuration would take place by Aug. 1 when student enrollment would be as accurate as possible for the new school year. Superintendent Ron Hanson said with the changing job situation at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard, it was difficult to know for sure what the numbers would be.
At the May board meeting, Hanson shared that district enrollment numbers had decreased by between 153 and 155.
“Now we are at 174, which is a little bit alarming,” Hanson said. “As you know, the magic number of 100 equals $800,000 in state aid.”
Hanson said the administration is monitoring the numbers weekly, but with the Osgood-Lake merger, flexibility is needed on deciding whether to move all kindergarten through fifth grade classes to Lake.
Several options were discussed, including leaving kindergarten at Osgood for another year and, should the numbers warrant, splitting first grade and fourth grade classes into two tracks at Lake.
Hanson said Lake/Osgood Principal Robin Vahle would have input on the final decision depending on how the numbers trend.
“We’re going to take her guidance in all this because she knows her staff, she knows her families the best,” Hanson said.
Vahle said she had some concerns about waiting for the Aug. 10 board meeting to make the decision.
“One of the things I was fearful of if we waited beyond the Aug. 1 deadline,” Vahle said, “was just for teachers to have their classrooms settled in and welcoming to the kids.”
Board member Mike Morrell said he was disappointed in the drop in enrollment.
“I know it’s due to layoffs in our community, people leaving the community and stuff like that,” Morrell said. “I hate to see kids having to bounce back and forth from building to building with a few years here, a few years there as they go through their school career.”
He said he did understand, however, there are financial needs to be met for the district.
“I understand Robin (Vahle) and everybody’s doing this in the best interest of the kids and how she can best serve them,” Morrell said.
Board member Matt Pederson said one thing stuck out to him the most from last month’s discussion.
“The parents who did discuss this with us all commented that they had a lot of respect for Mrs. Vahle,” Pederson said. “So I think that’s important.”
Pederson said the board’s job on the decision was to authorize the administration to do what they think is best.
“Part of my thinking is I have faith in Mrs. Vahle and our administrators to do what is truly the best interest of the children,” Pederson said.
JoAnn Lundgreen said the district really doesn’t know what it’s going to look like in August.
“This gives the ability to make those judgments at that time,” Lundgreen said.
In other action, the board:
» Approved roof bids. Executive Finance Director Stuart Simpson said the roofs are coming up on the 15-year warranties and the objective is to stay on track with them.
» Approved several items that were voted on at the February board meeting. However, the meeting agenda had not been published in the Telegraph due to a clerical error and the board was required to add those items to the June 8 agenda.
Those items that were re-approved: lease of space at Osgood Elementary to Ladybug Daycare; approval for purchase of vehicle (dump truck); and approval to refinance Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Bonds.
Simpson said the refinancing had already taken place and would save the district $81,000.
A public hearing on American Civics was held with no one requesting to speak from the public. The purpose was to announce that the Committee on American Civics — Skip Altig, JoAnn Lundgreen and Mark Nicholson — had completed the duties cited in Nebraska state statute.
